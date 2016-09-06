Still Open All Hours TV crew set to return to Doncaster this weekend

Filming on the third series of Doncaster-based cornershop sitcom Still Open All Hours is due to get underway in Doncaster next week - with crews expected to begin setting up Arkwright's shop this weekend.

Star Sir David Jason confirmed a third series earlier this year and filming of previous series has always taken place in September - normally starting on the Monday after Leger Week.

In previous years, crews have arrived at the set three to four days ahead of filming to covert the Beautique hairdressing salon on the corner of Scarth Avenue and Lister Avenue in Balby into the cluttered emporium, meaning that work could begin this Thursday.

The new run will once again see Sir David (Granville) returning to run his Uncle Arkwright’s corner shop along with son Leroy.

It follows on from a six-part series last winter which proved a big hit with fans, drawing in more than eight million viewers. The first series and a Christmas special, which kick started the show's revival, also proved a success.

Outdoor sequences for the show will once again be filmed at the salon - the setting for the original Open All Hours series starring Ronnie Barker as miserly and stuttering shopkeeper Arkwright.

The new series has once again been written by Doncaster-based TV scriptwriter Roy Clarke who also penned Last Of The Summer Wine.

Joining Sir David for the new season are expected to be returning cast members including Johnny Vegas, Kulvinder Ghir, James Baxter, Brigit Forsyth, Nina Wadia, Lynda Baron, Stephanie Cole and Maggie Ollerenshaw.

However it is unclear whether actor Tim Healy, who plays Gastric in the show, will be returning to Doncaster to film after being flown home from Spain earlier this year with a mystery illness that left him fighting for his life while filming hit ITV show Benidorm.

A sequel to Open All Hours, Still Open All Hours was originally envisioned as a one-off special in 2013, but after it proved to be a ratings hit BBC with over 12 million viewers, a full series was then commissioned.