Steel City derby: Police have 'no say on ticket allocations or capacity of stadiums in Sheffield' says top copper

The man in charge of policing this Sunday's Steel City derby has said the force does not decide on ticket allocations and the capacity of stadiums.

Many fans have voiced displeasure at the amount of tickets available to travelling Sheffield United supporters - around 2,300.

Sheffield District Commander and temporary Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley also revealed that Sheffield Wednesday supporters travelling to Bramall Lane in January's return fixture will also see the same amount of tickets after the Blades set their maximum away allocation at the start of the season.

The Star understand Owls fans will be charged no more than £32 for the return fixture due to reciprocal pricing for home fans.

Speaking after a police meeting at Hillsborough stadium, Chf Supt Morley said: "Sheffield United's standard away allocation is 2,339 so as a result of that, Sheffield Wednesday have reciprocated what they know is going to be their ticket allocation so they've only issued Sheffield United with the same amount.

"So there is no safety issues from us, that's a decision relating to the two clubs and it's not a South Yorkshire Police matter."

Back in April, it was announced that the capacity inside Hillsborough was reduced to 33,800 despite the stadium holding 39,732 seats.

Owls officials said they have been locked in talks with the Sheffield Safety Advisory Group (SAG), South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service throughout the campaign regarding the cut. They have managed to increase this by around 1,000 seats.

But Chf Supt Morley reiterated the force had nothing to do with the amount of seats used for segregation and the overall capacity of stadiums.

"Again, this isn't something the police advises on. All the safety issues inside the ground will rest with the club and the club safety officer.

"We will support that safety operation inside but it is not our responsibility."