Start of term delayed for pupils at this South Yorkshire infant school

Pupils at a South Yorkshire infant school have had their start of the new term delayed due to overrunning building works.

Brampton Cortonwood Infant School in Barnsley is currently undertaking building and maintenance work which was due to finish in time for pupils returning to school.

However, a message on the infant school's website revealed that the building work is running 'slightly behind schedule'.

Pupils were scheduled to return to the school on Thursday, September 7 but this has now been delayed.

The school said that pupils will now be returning back on Monday, September 11, at 8.45am before apologising for the inconvenience.

A school spokesperson said: "This decision has not been taken lightly and we have assessed the work schedule on a daily basis. We have made the decision today based on the work that still needs completing, staff have been in school working, hoping to push things forward.

"Originally the building work was scheduled to finish on 25th August, however work will still be taking place on the 4th. This does not leave us enough time to prepare, clean and reorganise the school ready for the children to start on the 7th.

"We believe that delaying the opening day is in the best interest of all and are informing you now to give you at least a weeks notice.

"We know that this is short notice but given the nature of the work things have been changing on a daily basis and it would not be fair to delay the decision."

The school stressed that its priority was to ensure children arrive back to a 'clean, fresh and prepared learning environment'.