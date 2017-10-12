Star Opinion: Spain has stifled democracy

I am a student in Sheffield studying journalism at Sheffield Hallam University. On October 1, I travelled from Sheffield to Barcelona to vote in an “illegal referendum”.

I voted because it’s my right as a citizen. I’ve grown up in a pro-independence family, so it may be surprising I voted ‘no’. I’ve always thought Catalonia would benefit from staying in Spain - a developed, multicultural and beautiful country.

I understood and respected why some people wanted to leave: Catalonia is the second largest financial contributor to central government and many are resentful of the repression suffered in the past under Franco’s dictatorship.

On October 1, people like me and you… old people, teenagers, men, women, celebrities, had their right to express themselves.

Holding the referendum has since been described as “illegal” by the Spanish government. Spain’s 1978 constitution, established autonomy of the region but declared “the indissoluble unity of the Spanish nation”. Yet, the Spanish government never allowed the Catalan government to negotiate it.

Over 800 people were injured when voting in the referendum. Spain’s Prime Minister, Mariano Rajoy, directed the Spanish police to stop it taking place. Voters – including children and old people – were beaten by batons and shot with rubber bullets to forcibly remove ballot boxes. A total of 2.2m Catalan people voted for the region to split from Spain and if I could vote again, I would join them.

I have always felt Spanish as well as Catalan, but no regionshould be treated this way. Citizens must be listened to and nobody should stop them from having a voice.

I don’t want to be part of a country which understands ‘democracy’ the way Mr Rajoy does.