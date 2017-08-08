Star Interview: Marcus brings a new perspective on Sheffield with walking tours

It seems there’s always something new to learn about Sheffield.

How many Star readers know, for instance, that the Old Bank House barristers’ chambers on Hartshead was the first brick-built home in the city – or that the cellar of Mama’s and Leonies pizzeria has a blood-soaked floor left by a dubious surgeon said to have once worked there?

I certainly didn’t, but thanks to Marcus Newton I’ve been put in the picture.

He leads the Sheffield City Walking Tours, offering visitors a torrent of facts and recommendations on guided strolls five days a week.

The idea is to boost Sheffield’s appeal as a holiday destination and a place to live and work, giving a remarkably comprehensive history of the place, as well as a flavour of what is to come as regeneration work gains momentum.

“I work with the council and the business community to give a positive spin on why people should come here,” says Marcus.

“It’s nice – you’re putting something back into the city. You don’t know who’s going to turn up.”

He understands the difference between promotion and ‘whitewashing’, though. Stopping outside the Town Hall to admire the Victorian architecture, he looks aghast at the children’s boating pool set up on the pavement outside.

“It devalues the grandeur of the setting, it’s not right for the fourth-largest city in the UK. Jessica Ennis-Hill’s under there,” he says, pointing to the athlete’s star on the Walk of Fame, hidden beneath the summer novelty.

Marcus, a lifelong Sheffielder, has been in business since the end of 2013, when he used Enterprise Allowance money to set up the tours.

The 52-year-old, of Parkhead, used to work in central government, inputting data and setting up events, but switched careers as he ‘wanted a change’.

“I would arrange events for people to come to Sheffield, and there was always a negative perception of the city as a destination, which seems strange to me, given the amount of money the council has spent renovating the city.

“I’d been doing walks for people I worked with for a number of years.

“I thought, if they liked going on walks and they really want to go, why not do this for a living?”

He spent time researching the trade, going on walking trips to different cities and countries, and was both dispirited and encouraged by what he found. “They were using a lot of retired teachers and people to do it. There were some really good ones but a lot weren’t. I thought it wasn’t on - I don’t want to give people money for a second-rate experience.”

Marcus worked on the tour with local history enthusiasts Peter Machin and Ron Clayton, and discussed the route with Wendy Ulyett, Marketing Sheffield’s visitor economy manager.

“We went for a more upscale image of Sheffield.”

Accordingly the walks begin on Surrey Street at the tourist information office, pausing by the memorial to cutler Thomas Boulsover – the inventor of Sheffield Plate – and extolling the virtues of the nearby theatres.

“This is very sophisticated,” Marcus nods, pointing out the ‘wonderful, Art Deco Central Library’.

“It has a beautiful interior with lovely, wood-panelled reading rooms. Hopefully when it’s possibly turned into a hotel those features won’t be lost.”

Guests are then taken past the birthplace of Sheffield United on Norfolk Row, along Fargate – ‘the deluxe Victorian shopping centre’ – and down to the Cathedral quarter, following a loop back to the starting point, constantly stopping at interesting spots.

Tact has to be exercised along the way. While explaining the Women of Steel statue, for instance, Marcus must avoid giving a biased perspective on the two world wars.

“I purposefully neutralise things that will be offensive to somebody. If you go through the Peace Gardens there’s a plaque to the Spanish Civil War. A Spanish student used to come with me on the walks and she said ‘That’s really provocative.’ We sometimes wander into these things.”

The future promises more guided walks. Bespoke tours are available, and plans to revive Castlegate and Fitzalan Square present an opportunity for afternoon walks, perhaps one or two days a week. After all, even someone as talkative as Marcus needs to pace himself.

“There’s a quality control thing when you’ve walked around talking for an hour and a half. You do need to have a breather.”

Tours leave at 10.30am, Tuesday to Saturday, lasting for 90 minutes and costing £5 per person. Email marcus@sheffieldtours.com or visit www.sheffieldtours.com for details.