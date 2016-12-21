Stannington Players make big bucks for St Luke’s

They’re behind you - and they’re after your cash!

A year of fundraising by city theatre company Stannington Players, in support of St Luke’s Hospice, has reached its climax with a production of panto favourite Cinderella.

Donations from the audience and proceeds from sales of Our Cow Molly ice cream raised more than £265. And that figure, added to the amount already raised throughout the year, has made a total of £775.97.

“This is a great gift for St Luke’s and one that is absolutely in keeping with Christmas and the spirit of panto,” said hospice community fundraising assistant Noni Bryson.

“We’d like to thank both the Stannington Players and their audiences for being so generous and making such a difference to our patients.”