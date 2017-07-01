Standard higher than ever as shortlist is revealed

Judges for the prestigious White Rose Awards have revealed their decisions have been tougher than ever, as they unveiled the shortlist of this year’s finalists.

The awards, which are the biggest celebration of tourism in the UK, recognise the very best businesses in Yorkshire. The 17 categories cover everything from hotels to holiday parks, pubs to producers and arts to attractions.

1,000 people will attend an award ceremony later this year when the winners and runners up will be announced.

Colin Mellors, chair of the White Rose Award judges, said: “Yorkshire’s tourism businesses are truly exceptional - bringing large numbers of visitors and income to the region and enhancing our reputation at home and abroad.

“The sector goes from strength to strength and many of its established stars feature on this year’s White Rose shortlist alongside some welcome new additions. What they have in common is their firm commitment to ensuring guests enjoy unrivalled hospitality, produce, facilities and experiences. The fantastic scenery and heritage provide the icing on the cake.

“With so many strong entries, shortlisting was very difficult this year. Choosing the eventual winners is going to be really tough.”

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: The quality of this year’s entries has been exceptional and makes me feel hugely proud of all the brilliant work going on in tourism in the county. It’s an honour to be part of these awards that recognise the many businesses and organisations that make Yorkshire such an amazing destination.

“I would like to thank everyone who enterd and a huge congratulations to those who have made the shortlist.”