Staff evacuated after fire breaks out at depot near Magna

Staff had to be evacuated in the early hours of the morning after a fire broke out at a Rotherham depot.

Dozens of employees working the night shift at Parcelforce on Sheffield Road, Templeborough, were escorted from the building after a blaze took hold in the plant room.

Two crews from Rotherham and one from Parkway fire station in Sheffield attended the incident which was said to have started accidentally.

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the building just after 2.45am on Saturday morning and left the site at 4.15am.

A South Yorkshire Fire & Rescue spokesman said nobody was injured.

