Staff and children praised in turning around fortunes of Sheffield primary

Talented staff and the attitudes of pupils have been praised for turning around the fortunes of a Sheffield primary school.

Inspectors judged Stradbroke Primary School, in Stradbroke, to be good after their visit in November - after it required improvement following their last visit two years ago.

The report praised leaders and governors and said pupils' attainment is often above the national average.

It said the curriculum is broad and exciting and pupils make secure progress from their low starting points.

Leaders were praised for having a clear vision for the school and the action they take to ensure pupils are receiving the best education possible. Inspectors said they are quick to address any areas of underperformance.

Governors were described as 'passionate' and the school was found to be a safe place for children to learn.

Inspectors highlighted several areas for further improvement including developing the outdoor area for early years children, increasing opportunities for pupils to work at greater depth and reach higher standards particularly in reading and improving communication with parents and carers. Although attendance has improved, more work must be done in this area to tackle persistent absentees.

Acting headteacher John Sitch felt the report accurately reflected what was happening at the school.

He said: "I am delighted with the findings of the inspectors and the outcomes of the report as I feel it accurately reflects the high-quality education and vibrant school we have all worked hard to provide for the local community here at Stradbroke.

"It is a testament to the dedication of the talented staff we have brought together and the brilliant attitudes of our wonderful children who are a pleasure to work with.

"Since the previous inspection in 2014, we have developed far more robust systems to monitor and evaluate the quality of teaching and learning and our vision of the Stradbroke Standard is now something to aspire to.

"This has clearly had a positive impact on pupil results over the last few years and has now been validated by the inspection outcome itself."