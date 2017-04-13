St Leger Homes in Doncaster wins award for excellence

Housing provider St Leger Homes of Doncaster is celebrating winning an award from national tenant engagement experts Tpas for the work it has done reaching out to tenants with its innovative Annual Review process.

St Leger Homes were successful in the Excellence in Annual Reports category at the Tpas NorthRegion awards ceremony in Manchester on Friday 7th April.

The approach saw information not only put into a hard copy report, but also a series of short films were created and a campaign rolled out across social media. Local tenants were at the centre of putting together the annual review at every stage, which ensured the content was relevant and meaningful.

Paul Tanney, chief executive of St Leger Homes, said: “We’re delighted to win this award recognising the excellence of our Annual Review. As an organisation we wanted to do our Annual Review differently, putting our tenants at the heart of our work and communicating with them in ways that would work for them.

“We put together a series of short films around the Pride, Passion and Performance of St Leger Homes within our local communities, particularly focusing on the positive difference we are making across Doncaster.

“Doncaster is a great place to live and work, and we believe our tenants deserve the best. We want to provide quality services and quality homes in quality neighbourhoods – this award recognises that customer satisfaction is key to the work we do.”