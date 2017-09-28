Spot yourself at the long-awaited opening of Sheffield IKEA in our picture gallery.

Have your say

Thousands of customers packed into IKEA this morning as the new store opened in Sheffield.

The 35,000 sqm store finally opened on Sheffield Road, Tinsley, at 10am after months of build-up and excitement.

Opening of Sheffield IKEA - Credit: Marisa Cashill

The store has created over 480 jobs, with over 90% of co-workers living in the South Yorkshire area.

One customer queued from 4am to make sure they were the first one inside the store as hundreds more followed to get their first taste of IKEA.

The IKEA store, the 20th in the UK, includes inspirational room sets, a crèche, restaurant, bistro and car park with around 1,000 free spaces.

