Sports presenter Rob Walker sees double as he chooses winner of Sheffield portrait contest

Sports TV presenter Rob Walker, who is the subject of this year’s Portraits of Distinction competition, has chosen a winning picture of himself.

Rob, who is the Master of Ceremonies at the World Snooker Championships in Sheffield, chose Cynthia Dibbo’s portrait of him as a the winner.

Rob said: Being the subject of a portrait competition was a little surreal for someone as low profile as me, although I was of course flattered to be asked by Sheffield City Council.

“It was an honour to meet such a talented group of artists and it underlines just what a creative city this is. The variety and overall standard of all the artists blew me away.

“There were so many I liked and from so many genres that choosing the top three was ridiculously hard.”

Rob had a close look at the 29 portraits that were drawn of him before finally choosing Cynthia’s painting as the winner.

He added : “The winner was an entry which also elaborated on my other broadcasting work and I felt it would be a great souvenir for my son many, many years down the line, as a reminder of what his old man did for a living.”

Cynthia has been entering the competition and volunteering at the Art in the Garden Festival, where the competition is launched every year, for 14 years.

She said: “It is exhilarating to have won. I have been taking part in the competition for a long time and I came third in 2010 and that made me want to try and achieve first place which I have finally done.

“It still came as a shock when I won and it does wonders for your confidence to get the recognition for my hard work.

““I will still keep entering in the future for the love of it.”

Rob congratulated Cynthia at a reception at the Ton Hall, which was attended by the other artists and the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Councillor Anne Murphy.

The other winners were David Ball in second place and Leslie Cornthwaite who came third.