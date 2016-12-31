Sporting fun in Shiregreen

Teenagers in Shiregreen are being encouraged to become more active as part of a community sports initiative.

Energise Shiregreen - which is funded by Sanctuary Houseing, and in partnership with Sheffield Wednesday Football Club - is offering local young people the chance to take part in weekly youth training sessions with the Owls’ coaches.

The initiative is aiming to help girls and boys aged 16-19, who don’t normally exercise, develop a regular sporting habit.

Rates of children who are physically active across Sheffield are lower than the England average, according to Public Health England, but this programme is aiming to help change that. Energise Shiregreen forms part of Sanctuary’s wider Love Sport programme, in partnership with Sport England, which is taking place in four neighbourhoods across the country and aims to engage more than 2,250 residents in sport and fitness activities.

Melanie King, Sanctuary’s neighbourhood partnerships manager for Shiregreen, said: “Having a major football team like Sheffield Wednesday support Energise Shiregreen means Sanctuary can reach out to even more young people in the area, especially those who don’t normally take part in sport.

“We’re proud to be helping teenagers see the benefits of sport and fitness and hopefully this project will help them lead healthier lives for years to come.”

Two volunteers will also be trained so they can maintain the football community sessions long after those with Sheffield Wednesday end.

Email neighbourhoods@sanctuary-housing.co.uk to find out more details about the Energise Shiregreen project.