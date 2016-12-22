SPONSORED CONTENT: End the year as you meant to start it with Fitness Unlimited

Exercise might not be top of the list right now, but think back to last New Year and the promises you made.

No matter how well you did, now’s the right time to get yourself ready for the best end to 2016 and give yourself a head start on 2017.

And we’re not talking about just pounding the treadmill day in day out… that’s just, well, boring.

No, no, with our Octagon rig and PRAMA interactive floor and wall, we promise you some fun (really!), excitement (honestly!) and a great environment (definitely!) to help you #feelgood. We’re ready to guide you to the right type of exercise for you; this isn’t just about pounding the treadmill.

And what’s more, right now, we’re offering 4 months Fitness Unlimited membership for just £99.

That’s 4 months of unlimited access to 7 venues across the city.

That’s 4 months of spas, saunas and swimming pools; fitness classes, famous running tracks and functional training zones. (And of course the good ol’ gym!)

That’s 4 months of discounts on leisure activities, cafes and exclusive members’ offers

That’s 4 months of feeling fantastic whilst getting fitter and having a laugh with friends, for just 81p per day!

Fitness Unlimited – more than just a gym.

Click on this link to sign up to this great offer