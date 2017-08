Have your say

A keen tennis has celebrated her 100th birthday with a visit from the Lord Mayor of Sheffield.

Peggy Lee was visited by Coun Anne Murphy at Haythorne Place Care Home, in Shiregreen.

Peggy Dalton celebrates her 100th birthday at Haythorne Place Care Centre pictured with her neighbours and Lord Mayor of Sheffield Anne Murphy

The pensioner, who lived in Firth Park for most of her life, was a keen tennis player and supported her one of her son’s, Alan, when he played at national level.