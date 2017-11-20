Special Olympic double gold medalist dies outside Hillsborough after Sheffield Wednesday match

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to a 'heroic and inspirational' Sheffield Wednesday fan who died outside Hillsborough stadium on Saturday.

Leslie Martin, 34, passed away outside the ground after watching his beloved Wednesday draw 0-0 with Bristol City on Saturday afternoon.

His cousin, Michelle Roebuck, took to Facebook yesterday to inform fellow fans of the devastating news.

She posted: "It is with great heart break that I am writing this but for all those who knew my cousin Leslie Martin he sadly passed away after watching swfc yesterday.

"My heart as been ripped out the all family are in total shock and devastating rip big man love you."

Hundreds of fans have posted tributes to the popular Wednesday supporter; including one of his closest friends Matt Corker.

He tweeted: "Yesterday my very good friend Leslie Martin sadly passed away outside his beloved Hillsborough stadium, I am going to miss you mate , going to Hillsborough will never be the same, rest easy champion xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx #SWFC #FOOTBALLFAMILY #TWITTER92"

Sheffield Wednesday defender Liam Palmer also took to Twitter following the announcement and posted: "Rest In Peace Les!"

As well as being a dedicated Wednesday supporter, Leslie was also a keen boccia player and had recently won gold at the Special Olympics in Sheffield.

Leslie won gold in the Boccia singles on Tuesday, August 8 before bringing home another gold three days later as a team with his teammates Kyle and Jordan.

Speaking in August, Leslie said: "I feel out of this world, I have never felt so tense in my entire life. I’ve got two gold medals, I’m the double champion!

“We weren’t there to make up numbers, we were there to win, and we wouldn’t have achieved what we have without our coaches Mark and Jenna.”

Sheffield Smashers Boccia Club also took to Facebook to pay tribute to one of their most 'inpirational' members.

They posted: "We are so sad to hear that our friend Leslie Martin passed away this weekend.

"One of our first members in the early days, Leslie was an inspiration and a hero to us all at Smashers.

"He had so many amazing boccia medals, some of which he came to show us at our re-launch event in September, where we enjoyed watching him, Kyle and Jordan comfortably thrash Paul Blomfield MP and the Lord Mayor!!

"He was dedicated to boccia (and his beloved SWFC!), had a fantastic sense of humour and was an all-round great guy. We are so proud to call him our friend.

"On behalf of the club, we would like to pass on our heartfelt condolences to all Leslie's family and friends at this awful time.

"RIP LESLIE."