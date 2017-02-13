Special memorial for miners planned for Eckington

A special miners’ memorial could be erected in Eckington.

The project by Eckington Parish Council and Eckington Tenants and Residents Association is at an early stage but talks have started.

Speaking about the proposal, chairman of Eckington Parish Council, Councillor Brian Ridgway, said: “Eckington Parish Council are excited to be discussing a memorial for local miners along with the Eckington Tenants and Residents Association.

“It would be a fitting tribute and it is an exciting project for the Eckington community.”

For the project to get the green light planning permission would need to be approved and an exact location would need to be pinpointed.

The groups have obtained a mining wheel and a mining tub from the National Mining Museum.

Coun Ridgway added: “It is part of the ethos of the parish council at the time.

“We have the new arches which have enhanced the town centre.

“It is all part of the project to regenerate and rejuvenate Eckington.

“I and the parish council and Eckington Tenants and Residents Association are very excited and are behind it all the way.”

The plans were made public an Eckington Parish Council meeting on Tuesday, February 7.

The next meeting of the parish council takes place on Tuesday, March 7 at 7pm.

More information can be found at: www.eckington-pc.gov.uk

