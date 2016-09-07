Special constables clock up over 7,000 hours in one month in South Yorkshire

Special constables gave up 7,110 hours of their spare time to help South Yorkshire Police last month.

Specials are volunteers who have the same powers as regular officers.

They wear the same uniform and have the power of arrest.

South Yorkshire's former Police and Crime Commissioner, Shaun Wright, made it a priority to boost the number of Specials when he was in post to help fill the gaps left by funding cuts.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "Specials come from all walks of life - they are teachers, taxi drivers, accountants and secretaries, or from many other careers - and they volunteer for a minimum of 16 hours a month, forming a vital link between the regular police and the local community.

"As a Special constable you are in a great position to help the local community and make it a safer place to live.

"You will get a feeling of achievement and accomplishment at having done something to help others, while supporting regular officers and contributing to the local community.

"Becoming a Special will help you to discover a lot about yourself, and you will learn just how much you are capable of.

"Joining the Specials opens up a world of opportunity for personal and professional advancement. Undergoing the training and then going out on patrol makes a welcome break from day-to-day life, bringing excitement and challenge with every day you volunteer."

An information evening will be held at Barnsley College's University Campus, Church Street, on Monday, September 12 from 6pm.