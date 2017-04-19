Special bottles of Hendos auctioned off

Special edition bottles of Henderson’s Relish, signed by the world’s top snooker players, are to be auctioned off for Sheffield Children’s Hospital Charity.

The special Hendo’s bottles celebrate 40 years of World Snooker at the Crucible Theatre, as The World Snooker championship kicked off again in the city of April 15.

The top 16 ranked snooker stars have all signed up, including Ronnie O’Sullivan, defending World Champion Mark Selby and former World Champions Stuart Bingham, John Higgins, Neil Robertson and Shaun Murphy.

Henderson’s Relish general manager, Matt Davies, said: “We are celebrating 40 years of world snooker in our city, and raising money to help purchase a SPECT CT scanner at the Children’s Hospital.

“We have produced Hendo’s bottles with a special Crucible Theatre label, designed by local artist Matt Cockayne. The bottles will be auctioned after the tournament, and the Children’s Hospital Charity will pocket the proceeds.”

The signed bottles will be on display in Sheffield’s Winter Garden during the tournament, and are available to view online from the beginning of the tournament at www.hendersonsrelish.com/worldsnooker

The sixteen signed special edition bottles will be sold by Sheffield Auction Gallery, on Friday May 5.

Bidders can attend the auction, or bid online. Details of how to bid are available at www.sheffieldauctiongallery.com.

A limited number of unsigned Henderson’s Relish bottles, featuring the 40th anniversary Crucible Theatre label, will also be available to buy at independent retailers around the city during the Championship. All profits will also be donated to the Children’s Hospital Charity.