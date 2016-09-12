Special birthday meal for Sheffield brothers aged 104 and 102

A pair of Sheffield brothers with more than two centuries between them were treated to a special birthday meal.

Cecil and Douglas Higgins turned 104 and 102 this year. To mark the occasion, staff at the Sharrow care home where they both live arranged a trip to Renishaw Hall in Derbyshire to celebrate.

The meal was particularly significant for Cecil, who used to work on the stained glass windows at the Grade I listed building.

Veronica Dart, from Renishaw Hall, who helped organise the visit, said: “It is an absolute honour and a privilege to provide complimentary afternoon tea for two very special people.

"We were all really looking forward to seeing Cecil and Douglas and to celebrating their birthdays. It was lovely to chat to them about their lives and to meet their daughters, Margaret and Dorothy.”

Cecil was the eldest of five Higgins children, along with his twin sister, with Douglas in the middle. Their youngest sister, Marjorie, is also still alive, aged 96. The children grew up in Gleadless.

Both brothers won scholarships to Sheffield School of Art, with Cecil going on to work at stained glass window manufacturers Robertson and Russell. During the Second World War he helped remove stained glass windows from city churches, including Sheffield Cathedral.

He married his wife, Win, in 1937 - a marriage which lasted until her death in 2003.

Douglas worked at Thomas E Atkins, where he designed shop and cinema displays, sometimes painting life-sized portraits of film stars of the day to stand in the cinema foyer.

In 1944 Douglas married his sweetheart Eileen, who died in 1998.