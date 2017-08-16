Spate of SIX thefts across Sheffield suburb in single day

Have your say

Thieves targeted six homes and vehicles in a single day across a Sheffield suburb.

They struck at the eastern part of the city between 9am on Tuesday and 9am this morning.

Thieves stole lead from the roof of two properties in Waltheof Road, Norfolk Park, and Saxonlea Court, Castlebeck.

Burglars raided a home in Park Grange Road, Norfolk Park, by gaining access through an insecure door. They also raided another property in nearby Daresbury Place, Arbourthorne.

Police did not say what was taken in both burglaries.

Power tools were stolen from a an insecure works van parked in Dagnam Road, Arbourthorne, and items were also snatched from a vehicle in St Joseph's Road, Handsworth.

A spokesperson for the Sheffield East Local Policing Team said: "Please lock and secure your houses and vehicles to try to prevent opportunistic thieves."

Contact police with information about any of the incidents on 101.