Spate of six thefts across a Sheffield suburb in a single day

Thieves targeted six homes and vehicles during just 24 hours in a Sheffield suburb.

The Sheffield South West Local Policing Team said the incidents all happened between Friday morning and Saturday morning.

Thieves smashed the window of a house in Gervase Drive, Low Edges, to gain entry overnight.

Offenders stole a motorcycle from Artisan View, Heeley, and a bank card was taken from a vehicle on Wayland Road, Sharrow Vale after a window was smashed.

Number plates were stolen from a vehicle on Batemoor Road, overnight, while plates were also stolen from a vehicle on Ecclesall Road yesterday afternoon.

Thieves also forced open the doors on a van parked in Sharrow Lane, Sharrow. No details of items taken were given.

The team is also investigating the burglary of a house on Morland Road, Gleadless Valley which occurred sometime between July 11 and 13. Police have not yet established how the thieves gained entry.

Anyone with information should call police 101.