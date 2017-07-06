Spate of NINE break-ins across Sheffield suburb

Burglars targeted a Sheffield suburb in a crime wave which saw NINE break-ins to homes and vehicles.

All of the incidents took place in the south west area of the city.

Computer equipment was taken from a home in Priory Road, Sharrow, between June 9 and July 2.

Residents at a home in Bushey Wood Road, Dore, disturbed burglars who broke in overnight between July 5 and 6. They fled empty handed.

Burglars also forced a rear patio door in nearby Causeway Head Road between July 3 and July 5. But they again fled empty handed.

Two garages were broken into in Batemoor Road, Batemoor, overnight between July 5 and 6 but nothing was taken.

Power tools were stolen from three works vehicles parked in Ashfurlong Road, Dore, on July 5.

A padlock was cut and motorbike stolen on Boston Street, Highfield, between July 1 and 6.

Thieves used the same method to steal another motorbike from Pearson Place in Meersbrook between June 28 and July 3.

Anyone with information should contact the Sheffield South West Local Policing Team on 101.