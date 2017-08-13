Spate of FOUR break-ins across Sheffield suburb in one day

Have your say

Thieves raided four premises in a Sheffield suburb in one day.

They struck in the south east area of the city between Friday morning and Saturday morning.

Burglars gained access through the back doors of a home in Charnock Hall Road, Gleadless, between 3.30pm and 5.30pm on Friday.

Police said they took two 'personal items'.

A catering company was raided in Retford Road, Woodhouse Mill, between 3pm on Friday and 12.40am on Saturday.

They got in by forcing a rear window, triggering the alarm, but fled empty handed.

Sneaky thieves took items from a car that was being unloaded in Hollinsend Road, Gleadless.

Thieves also stole a pedal cycle from outside a burger restaurant at Drakehouse Retail Park just before 4pm on Friday.

Anyone with information about any of the crimes should contact police on 101.