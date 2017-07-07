Spate of FIVE break-ins across north west Sheffield

Burglars targeted several homes and vehicles within a 24-hour period during a crime wave across north west Sheffield.

Thieves smashed a window to gain access to a business on Walkley Lane, Walkley, between midnight and 3pm on Thursday but they fled empty handed.

They also broke into a van on the same road between 2.30am and 7.30am. Again, nothing was taken.

Tools were taken from a van parked on Burnt Stones Grove in Crookes between 3.15pm and 4.15pm.

Thieves tried to break into a home in Leppings Lane, Hillsborough, at 4pm.

Tools were stolen from a van in Northwood Drive, Middlewood, at 2pm.

Contact police with information on 101.