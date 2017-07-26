Spate of break-ins across part of Sheffield

Have your say

Burglars went on a crime spree in north west Sheffield - targeting four homes and vehicles.

All of the incidents happened between 8am yesterday and 8am this morning.

Thieves gained access to a home in Beehive Road, Crookes, through an insecure door. Police did not reveal what property was taken.

A wheel was removed from a vehicle parked in Riverdale Road, Fulwood.

Property was taken from inside a car parked in Stannington Road, Stannington, at about 4am this morning.

Burglars broke into farm building on Rowell Lane and Holdworth Lane in Stocksbridge. Police did not reveal what property was taken, but added that raiders failed in their attempt to steal a quad bike.

Contact police with information on 101.