Spate of arson attacks across South Yorkshire

Have your say

Arsonists caused havoc across South Yorkshire overnight by setting a series of fires.

A collection of wheelie bins were set alight in Wingfield Road, Wingfield, Rotherham, at 7.15pm.

Firefighters from Rotherham Central Fire Station spent 30 minutes tackling the blaze.

Yobs also set fire to a patch of grass in Skye Edge Avenue, Manor, at 7.30pm. A crew from Birley Moor tackled the incident.

Arsonists set fire to two wheelie bins in Chestnut Avenue, Carcroft in Doncaster, at 7.45pm. Firefighters from Adwick Fire Station were called to the scene.

Yobs set fire to a pile of litter on the Trans Pennine Trail in Lundwood, Barnsley, at 9pm.

A motorbike was set alight in Coleridge Gardens, Tinsley, at 9.45pm. Parkway firefighters spent 30 minutes tackling the blaze.