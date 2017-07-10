'Sparks flying' - Motorist caught driving down the M1 in West Yorkshire in car with no tyre or wheel

A motorist was caught driving down the M1 with an entire wheel missing, causing sparks to fly as the axle ground along the road.

West Yorkshire Police released these images of the car after the driver was spotted making his way along the M1 in Wakefield despite lacking a wheel.

The car with its missing wheel. Photo: West Yorkshire Police

The driver was suspected of drink driving.

A statement from West Yorkshire Police said: "M1 - Wakefield - Look at the state of the wheel.

"The driver was going to Coventry apparently with sparks flying. Oh yeah,...DRUNK! #team2"

The incident, which happened on Saturday, was one of several that roads police dealt with in the area over the weekend.

On Sunday, A driver was reported for speeding down the M1 at Woolley at 95mph. Another driver was reported in the same spot - for driving 98mph.

In Keighley, South Street, a driver was fined and given three points for driving on illegal tyres which hard worn away, exposing the cord inside the tyre.

On Bingley Bypass, a driver was reported for doing 100mph in a 50mph zone.