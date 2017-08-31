Space lovers' chance to meet Apollo 15 astronaut, Colonel Al Worden, during Sheffield visit in October

Have your say

Sheffield space enthusiasts have the chance to meet one of the few astronauts to travel to the moon in upcoming event in the city.

Colonel Al Worden, who flew on the Apollo 15 mission in 1971, will visit Sheffield during a UK tour to coincide with World Space Week in October.

He will be at two events in the city: An educational lecture at Sheffield Hallam University's Adsetts Centre and a VIP night at Curzon Cinema.

Tickets to Col Worden's university lecture, on October 13, cost £57.50.

Tickets to the VIP evening, which will also feature award-winning television presenter and journalist Dallas Campbell, cost £140.

"Tickets to the public event in Sheffield are very limited," promoter Victoria Southgate said.

"The Sheffield event is the only event that ensures everyone has the opportunity to socialise with Al on a personal level."

Col Warden's tour starts with New Scientist Live in London on September 28.

Sheffield-born Helen Sharman, the first woman in space, will join him, along with fellow astronaut Tim Peake.

There will be another public event at the National Space Centre at Leicester.

The tour, Victoria said, was organised on the back of a successful visit to Ireland last year.

Born in 1932, Col Worden is one of just 24 people to have flown to the moon.

He has been listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the most isolated human being.

At its greatest distance from the other astronauts, command module containing Col Worden was 2,235 miles away from any other human beings.

Tickets to Col Worden's university lecture cost £57.50, and are available here