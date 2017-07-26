South Yorkshire woman rushed to hospital with facial injuries after reported attack

Have your say

A South Yorkshire woman was left with facial injuries after she was reportedly attacked on a residential street.

Police were called to a property on Doncaster Road, Barnsley, at around 9.30pm on Sunday, July 23 after a woman was reportedly assaulted.

The 32-year-old was taken to hospital with facial injuries.

A 20-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man were both arrested on suspicion of assault. They have now been released under investigation.

Officers are currently investigating the incident and any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting incident number 1065 of July 23.