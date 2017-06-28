South Yorkshire wildlife haven gets £5,000 funding boost

A wildlife haven in South Yorkshire has received a £5,000 funding boost.

Potteric Carr Nature Reserve in Doncaster was given the money in the Yorkshire Bank Spirit of the Community Awards.

The cash will be used to refurbish the old café at the reserve, managed by Yorkshire Wildlife Trust, install a sink for hand-washing after activities and create a display explaining the organisation's work.

Kat Woolley, education officer at the trust, said: "We want to say a massive thank you to Yorkshire Bank for this award.

"Preserving our beautiful surroundings is incredibly important to us and to the community who enjoy it, and this funding will help us continue with this longstanding project.

"We hope that the local community will continue to enjoy and help us preserve our environment, as well as engage with the educational resources we will provide."

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust was one of 15 community groups across England to receive a share of £80,000 awarded by the bank.