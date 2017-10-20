South Yorkshire trio in court over burglary and vehicle theft

Have your say

Two men and a woman are due in court today charged with a number of crimes, including burglary and stealing a vehicle.

Martin Hoyland, aged 46, and Sara Layton, aged 37, both of Reynolds Close, Rotherham, and Barry Crosby, aged 38, of Flanderwell Lane, Rotherham, are each charged with burglary, two counts of fraud, theft of a motor vehicle and attempted theft of a motor vehicle.

The charges relate to incidents early yesterday morning, where a house in the Flanderwell area of Rotherham was broken into.

Police said a BMW car and bank cards were taken from the address.

The force said attempts were also made later that morning to take registration plates from a bus in Doncaster.

Hoyland, Layton and Crosby have been remanded into custody to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning.