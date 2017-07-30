South Yorkshire trade union campaigner dies

One of South Yorkshire's most vocal trade union activists has died.

Dave Gibson, from Barnsley, lost his short battle with cancer last week.

He was well known for his megaphone addresses to crowds at rallies.

His funeral will be held at Barnsley Crematorium at 10.50am on Thursday, August 3. The dress code is casual and the family have asked for strictly no flowers.

The funeral will be followed by a celebration of Dave's life and political beliefs at Barnsley Civic from 12.30pm. Anyone who wants to speak is welcome to do so.