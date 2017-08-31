South Yorkshire thug threatened ex-girlfriend and new partner in early morning drunken row

A drunken thug who threatened his ex-girlfriend and her new partner has been jailed for his violent behaviour.

Nathan Newey, aged 30, of West Avenue, Rawmarsh, barged round to an address in Rotherham in the early hours of February 25, Sheffield Crown Court was told.

Prosecutor Beverley Tate told the court: "The defendant arrived and was somewhat drunk at around 1.45am and began banging and kicking at the door.

"The complainant stayed upstairs but her partner went down and saw what he described as a knife through the letterbox. This incident went on for 45 to 50 minutes."

Ms Tate added Newey threatened to 'stab' the new partner 'straight through the heart'.

In a victim impact statement, Newey's ex-girlfriend said: "The incident brought back horrible memories that I thought was that was behind me.

"I don't know when this will all end. I fear for myself and my daughter."

Matthew Burdon, defending Newey, said he was extremely remoseful and acknowledged he should 'never had gone round there in the first place'.

Sentencing Newey to 10 months in prison, the majority of which he has already served on remand since February, Judge Paul Watson QC said: "You have a long, long record but it's fair to say in recent times that this is winding down and it could show you're starting to mature.

"However this incident was nothing short of disgraceful with you making all sorts of threats. This must have been very frightening."

Newey pleaded guilty to possession of a bladed article, criminal damage and affray on the day of sentencing.