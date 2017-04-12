South Yorkshire thieves steal vehicle with dog inside

A dog has been reunited with her owners after she was stolen by thieves who drove off in the vehicle she was in.

Dotty was in the back of a Mitsubishi which was stolen from Rother Way on the Hellaby Industrial Estate, Rotherham, at 11.40am yesterday.

The vehicle, with Dotty still in the back, was found on nearby Kevin Grove 20 minutes later.

South Yorkshire Police said the dog was unharmed.

An investigation into the theft is underway.

No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.