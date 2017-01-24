South Yorkshire teenager critical after being hit by car

A teenage boy is in a critical but stable condition after being struck by a car in Rotherham.

The 14-year-old was hit by a black Ford Focus on Oldgate Lane, Thrybergh, at 12.35pm on Saturday, January 14.

A police investigation into the collision, close to St Peter’s Church, is underway.

Today officers issued a fresh appeal for witnesses or anyone who may have stopped at the scene to help.

They also want to hear from motorists with dashboard cameras who were in the area at the time.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

