South Yorkshire teen jailed for sexual activity with children

Have your say

A South Yorkshire teenager who took advantage of two young children, encouraging them to touch him and each other sexually, has been jailed.

Jamie Dobson, 18, was given a three-year jail sentence and made the subject of a sexual harm prevention order at Sheffield Crown Court today.

Dobson, of Silver Street, Thrybergh, Rotherham, was convicted of five counts of causing and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

The jury unanimously found him guilty at his trial in July.

The court heard Dobson committed the offences against a young boy and girl, aged six and nine.

The crimes caused them 'significant distress and upset', Detective Constable Scott Walker said.

“Thankfully, they were both incredibly brave and told someone what Dobson had asked them to do, which was subsequently reported to us," he said.

“We were then able to arrest Dobson quickly and although he vehemently denied the offences, I’m pleased he was found guilty by a jury and has been jailed for these abhorrent crimes."

“He is now behind bars where he no longer poses a risk to children."

If you have any concerns, or would like to report an incident, call 101 or the national child sexual exploitation line, Say Something, on 116000.