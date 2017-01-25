South Yorkshire's Jaime-Lee aiming for Miss Universe crown

A South Yorkshire salon owner is counting on votes from her home county as she attempts to become Miss Universe.

Jaime-Lee Faulkner, from Treeton, is in the Philippines representing Great Britain in the competition between 87 pageant winners from across the globe.

The 27-year-old, who grew up in Sheffield and runs Faulkners beauty salon in Brinsworth, Rotherham, is taking part in various rounds as she attempts to impress the judges.

But the more times the public vote for her online, the better her chances will be.

Jaime-Lee's mother Jill is keeping her fingers crossed at home.

She said: "The public vote has started, and it will count as one judge.

Jaime-Lee won the Miss Great Britain 2016 contest. Photo: Lee Dare Photography

"It is quite clear that Jaime-Lee has made friends for life and experienced things that are once-in-a-lifetime opportunities.

"She is absolutely loving the the Philippines and the people are so friendly - she says they have made her so welcome with their hospitality.

"Her schedule is hectic but I know she will be giving it her absolute best and will represent Great Britain well,while still having fun and making lots of wonderful memories."

Contact from Jaime-Lee has been limited, but Jill said her daughter was 'overwhelmed' by the crowd that greeted her as she touched down in Manila.

Photo: Lee Dare Photography

"As soon as she had arrived she was flying off again as she was one of 20 selected to visit Vigan City and take part in a fashion show where upcoming designers were showcasing their work," said Jill.

"The following day they flew to the island of Cebu. She said the hospitality and welcome by the local people was amazing, and they were all so friendly and supportive."

Jaime-Lee has also visited hospitals with the Smile Train charity, and is preparing for the final on Sunday, which will be broadcast on Fox TV at about midnight in the UK.

To support her in the public vote visit vote.missuniverse.com.

Jaime-Lee is a former Miss Scuba International.

