South Yorkshire's Deputy Lieutenants - to act as Queen's representatives - appointed

A chief nurse, Muslim chaplain and magistrate are among nine people appointed as Deputy Lieutenants of South Yorkshire.

The deputies will fill for Her Majesty's Lord Lieutenant, Andrew Coombe, as the Queen's representative at ceremonial events.

Lord Lieutenant Coombe praised the deputies for their service of South Yorkshire.

Their role involves supporting and deputising Lord Lieutenant Coombe. Duties may include attending Royal visits to the county, representing the Lieutenancy at ceremonial events such as Remembrance Day and citizenship ceremonies and any other duties that the Lord Lieutenant may ask to be undertaken on his behalf.

Lord Lieutenant Coombe said: “I am delighted to have been able to select such a diverse group of people to become Deputy Lieutenants. In the past two years, the Lieutenancy has worked hard to extend its reach and is now involved throughout the county in an ever-expanding range of representative activities ranging from school and community groups to the recent commemorations concerning The First World War.

"These people are already outstanding servants of South Yorkshire. In their different fields they have contributed to making life better for the rest of us and, as Deputy Lieutenants, will continue to do so.”

Is the Muslim chaplain in the multi-faith chaplaincy in The University of Sheffield and community adviser in safeguarding.

After studying theology, Arabic and Eastern languages, he joined Sheffield Polytechnic (now Sheffield Hallam University) and then Sheffield University to study and conduct research in education.

He has worked as an independent education consultant and has served the community as a lead Imam, teacher, lecturer and community worker for more than 30 years. He helped in integration of different communities as a member of Sheffield Faith Leaders Group.

Has worked for 30 years in the educational sector, helping people to improve their language, literacy and employment prospects by arranging appropriate courses and training.

Her passion throughout her life has been to help the disadvantaged people in our communities particularly those with disabilities or from a black and ethnic minority background.

In her many charitable roles, she came across the need to work with local women who simply didn’t know how to access services so she set up English language classes in various community and college venues so they could learn and speak for themselves and their families.

As the chair of the Tassibee organisation in Rotherham, she is involved with awareness raising, empowering, and capacity building within communities.

Professor Hilary A Chapman

Is the chief nurse at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust and has spent her career in the NHS and the vast majority of it in nursing starting in Sheffield at the Northern General Hospital.

She has worked in hospitals across the country before returning to Sheffield in 2006 and now leads the trust's 6500 nurses and midwives alongside managing Estates and Hotel Services. She regularly undertakes at least one clinical shift every month which she describes as being 'one of the most important and valuable things' she does.

Hilary has made major contributions to health policy, healthcare delivery and system reform, including coleading on the development of the Safer Nursing Care Toolkit.

Hilary was awarded a CBE for services to nursing in the 2012 New Year Honours and in January 2015, was awarded Honorary Doctor of Medicine by the University of Sheffield.

Is the founder and Managing Director of South Yorkshire property company Dransfield Properties. The company was founded 25 years ago and has gained a strong reputation for delivering high quality retail led regeneration projects across the region.

In South Yorkshire, Dransfield Properties recently won the RICS Pro-Yorkshire Award for Regeneration for the Fox Valley development in Stocksbridge, north Sheffield.

Mark is an active member of industry bodies and organisations including the retail industry body REVO, he is regularly invited to speak about town centre regeneration at conferences and events.

He is a keen supporter of local projects through the Dransfield Foundation and also founded an annual charity bike ride In 2007 which has raised more than £400,000 for good causes in the past 10 years.

Is a Yorkshire entrepreneur who has grown his Barnsley-based business, Company Shop, into the UK's largest redistributor of surplus food. Across his group of companies he works with all of the major retailers and household brands to save more that 50 million items of good food from going to waste every year.

The model delivers positive social, environmental and economic outcomes for the food industry and the communities it serves in Yorkshire and beyond.

In 2013 John opened the first Community Shop in Goldthorpe. Community Shop is the group's social enterprise and the UK's first social supermarket chain, which sells good food at heavily discounted prices to eligible people in deprived communities. As well as helping to stretch family budgets, Community Shop provides mentoring and support to help members get their lives back on track and the results have been transformative.

Is Head of Charities and Not for Profit at BHP LLP, Chartered Accountants

Jane joined BHP in 1987 and was made a partner in 2008. She heads up the 35-strong specialist charity team at BHP and has been actively engaged in advising charity clients for more than 20 years, she also provides advisory services to a number of clients within the SME sector.

Jane is Vice Chair of the ICAEW Charity and Voluntary Sector Committee, holds the ICAEW's Diploma in Charity Accounting and is also a member of the Charity Finance Group.

A frequent speaker on charity accounting and tax issues Jane is experienced in providing training to charity trustees. She has extensive knowledge and practical experience in providing audit, tax and business advisory services to a wide variety of charities across the sector.

In 2016, she retired as a trustee of South Yorkshire Community Foundation, having served for 10 years.

Is the owner of Cavendish House private nursery, based in Doncaster.

She is a lay member of Doncaster safeguarding children's board and chair of DSCB faith and culture group.

She is a leading member of Doncaster Christian/Muslim fellowship and involved in interfaith work, including organising health and fitness for BME women in the community. Akeela is also a trustee for the Blue Door autism charity.

Was appointed as a magistrate in 1983 and has served on the Lord Chancellors' Advisory Committee, Bench Committee and is a former chairman of the Sheffield Bench. He is champion for mental health and learning disabilities for South Yorkshire magistrates.

He sits on the Criminal Injuries Compensation Appeal, Employment Appeal Tribunals and Sport Resolutions (UK); chairs disciplinary hearings of the FA Chairman's Anti-Discrimination Commission, an associate hospital manager with a remit under the Mental Health Act 1983 and is an accredited dispute resolution mediator.

In a non-judicial capacity he is chairman of Sheffield & Hallamshire Football Association’s Inclusion Advisory Group and a Sheffield Sea Cadets trustee.

He is a keen sportsman, qualified cricket coach, umpire and represented many clubs at varying levels of competition.

Is a steward for the British Horseracing Authority, has done two terms as a member of their disciplinary panel and sits on their Board of Appeal.

He lives at Frickley, Doncaster where he manages the family estate - Clayton and Frickley Farms and its properties.

He previously served on the Yorkshire Agricultural Society's council and various committees for 25 years.

He also is director of Thirsk Racecourse and Frickley Park International Horse Trials Ltd as well as being District Commissioner of Badsworth Pony Club since 2003.

