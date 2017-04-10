South Yorkshire's Chief Constable to attend funeral of police officer killed in London terror attack

South Yorkshire's Chief Constable, Stephen Watson, is to attend the funeral of a police officer killed in the London terror attack last month.

Chf Con Watson will represent South Yorkshire Police at the funeral of PC Keith Palmer, with forces from across the country to be represented.

PC Palmer was guarding the Houses of Parliament when he was stabbed by Khalid Masood on Wednesday, March 22.

Thousands of police officers will line the route as his coffin is taken from a chapel at the Palace of Westminster to Southwark Cathedral, where a service will be held at 2pm.

PC Palmer, aged 48, was married with a five-year-old daughter and had served in the Metropolitan Police for 15 years.