South Yorkshire road mistakenly included in list of Britain's prettiest streets

A road in South Yorkshire has been mistakenly included in a list of Britain's prettiest streets.

Main Street, in Harworth near Doncaster was surprisingly included alongside The Shambles in York and The Royal Mile as some of the prettiest in Britain.

Main Street in Harworth - Google Maps

A survey of 1,000 people in the UK, composed by the National Express, was conducted to uncover the nation's 15 most charming streets.

However, the street near Doncaster which boasts a pub and a few shops, came in tenth place alongside Harbour Street in Whitstable.

While South Yorkshire boasts a number of idyllic streets, the accolade may have come as somewhat of a shock for local residents.

However, on Tuesday National Express released the list once again, but this time coming in at number 10 was Main Street in Haworth.

Main Street in Haworth - Google Maps

The road is the Pennine village of Haworth, tucked within the beautiful town of Keighley, and is famed for being the home of the Bronte sisters.

National Express Managing Director, Chris Hardy, said: “We quizzed the nation, scouring the A to Z of Britain’s roads, rows, avenues and lanes to uncover the top 15 UK streets you need to see.

“A long Bank Holiday weekend is right up everybody’s street so we thought the time was ripe to reveal the UK’s prettiest to inspire people to take somewhere new in their stride this Easter.”

But we've included pictures of both streets so readers can make up their own mind.