South Yorkshire revellers urged to 'know your limits' when out on Mad Friday

Revellers out for 'Mad Friday' are being urged to stay safe and be mindful of your limits when drinking.

South Yorkshire Police issued the warning as the last Friday before Christmas is typically one of the busiest times of year for the emergency services.

A dedicated policing operation will be in place from noon on Friday onwards.

Superintendent Sarah Poolman, who is co-ordinating the operation, said: “For the vast majority of you, Mad Friday will be a fantastic afternoon and evening of socialising and preparing for Christmas, but there are those out there who seek to take advantage of events like this to engage in crime and disorder.

“Drinking significant quantities of alcohol can make you more vulnerable. That’s why, over the last few weeks, our Christmas alcohol campaign has urged you to think twice before overindulging and putting yourself at risk.

“Historically, Mad Friday always places significant strain on our officers and the other emergency services as well."

If someone is engaging in antisocial behaviour or disorder, potentially placing others at risk, officers may issue a Section 35 dispersal notice that will effectively ‘ban’ that individual from returning to a specified area for up to 48 hours.

Supt Poolman continued: “We typically see a very high number of arrests on Mad Friday and we want to explore other ways of responding to incidents of antisocial behaviour or disorder related to alcohol.

“To be prevented from returning to perhaps your local pub for up to two days, only two days before Christmas, should sober people up and make them reconsider their actions.”