South Yorkshire restaurants to host charity dinner for refugees

Seventy restaurants are to host a charity dinner on the same night to raise money to help desperate refugees.

The owners of the eateries and takeaways, which are based in South Yorkshire and north east Derbyshire, met members of the South Yorkshire Catering Association earlier this month and agreed they wanted to do something to support Rohingya refugees living in Bangladesh.

They will each hold a charity dinner on Monday, November 6 to raise as much money as possible.

According to the United Nations, more than 500,000 Rohingya refugees have fled violence in Myanmar and are seeking refuge in neighbouring Bangladesh.

It is believed that most of the refugees are elderly, women or children.

Sufi Miah, one of the restaurant managers involved, said he wanted to take part to raise awareness of the mistreatment of the Rohingya people.

He said: “They are the most persecuted people on the Earth and fled to Bangladesh to seek shelter. They live in makeshift camps and are desperately in need of food, water and medical aids.

“These people are in Bangladesh, which itself is a poor country and is very desperate, and they need as much assistance as possible.”

The meeting was held in conjunction with the Staniforth Neighborhood Centre.

The charity dinners will be held in each of the establishments between 6pm and 11pm. Eateries are taking part in Sheffield, Doncaster, Barnsley, Chesterfield, Rotherham and Dronfied.

Search for ‘South Yorkshire Catering Association’ on Facebook to find further details.