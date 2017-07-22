South Yorkshire Police welcome new puppies to the force - and they're adorable

South Yorkshire Police have welcomed a group of puppies as the newest recruits to the force.

Sheffield NW LPT released adorable pictures of the puppies as the latest members of the force's family.

The force said that the puppies have now gone off with officers to start training.

South Yorkshire Police said dogs play a "vital role" in police work, doing more than tracking offenders and locating injured or lost people.

A police spokesperson said: "The dogs search for property that has been discarded from the scene of a crime and provide a strong deterrent and calming influence at scenes of public disorder. They are also actively involved in school liaison work and a variety of public relations activities.

"Dogs help the police in their primary role: preventing and detecting crime and maintaining the peace.

New puppies

"German shepherds, Rottweillers and Malinois dogs make up the majority of our operational dogs and these are known as General Patrol Dogs. We also have Springer Spaniels, Labradors and German Shorthaired Pointers that under take specialist search work.

"Our more specialist dogs are used to search for and detect explosives, to find drugs or locate firearms. Our dogs can identify traces of currency and our passive drugs dogs are able to find drugs being carried on a person. We also have victim recovery and crime scene investigation dogs."