South Yorkshire Police thank residents for helping out after crash

Residents have been thanked by South Yorkshire Police for cleaning up after a crash in Barnsley.

A group of residents in Cudworth helped clear up debris from their road when a Volkswagen Golf crashed into four parked cars.

The collision in Barnsley Road happened at 10pm on Saturday, August 20.

The 19-year-old driver of the Golf is to be dealt with for failing to stop at the scene of a collision.

PC Angie Jenkinson said: “People were great, they quickly helped us move the damaged cars off the road and began to sweep the street of debris caused by the collision.

“I think we were all touched that they just decided to help, without ever being asked, and were so willing and eager to do so.

“Thanks to them, the road was cleared quickly and other traffic was free to drive down the street soon after.

"I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who helped, you all showed the true community spirit of Barnsley.”