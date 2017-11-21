South Yorkshire Police take to streets to make stand against sexual and domestic violence

Police officers joined charity workers for a march through the streets to make a stand against domestic and sexual abuse.

Rotherham officers joined women from across the town to ‘take back the streets’ as part of the Reclaim the Night event on Friday, November 17.

Inspector Jenny Lax, along with three police community support officers, joined in the after-dark walk around Rotherham town centre to highlight issues of safety.

In addition, domestic abuse charity Rotherham Rise hosted an exhibition featuring a quilt made up 598 patches – each one dedicated to one of the women killed by their partners in England and Wales between 2009 and 2015.

Insp Lax said: “This event saw women from across the town come together in a bid to make the town a safer place for everyone.

“Rotherham Rise does some excellent work, including providing refuge and counselling and we were honoured to take part in the Reclaim the Night event.

“Thank you to everyone who took part and showed support for the event.”