South Yorkshire Police seize sports cars over 'unsociable driving'

Three sports cars were seized by South Yorkshire Police after their drivers were accused of 'unsociable driving'.

The McLaren 570s 3.8l, Lamborghini Aventador and Ferrari were stopped by South Yorkshire Police officers yesterday.

They had been hired by a group of friends but police officers claim they were concerned about the way they were being driven.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "This seizure proved very expensive for a young male and his friends who had hired out these cars.

"Under the police reform act if you are seen driving in an unsociable manner we can seize your vehicle and impound it.

"Unsociable driving will not be tolerated and we will deal with you accordingly."