South Yorkshire Police seek owner of stolen jewellery

Detectives in South Yorkshire are searching for the rightful owner of a haul of stolen jewellery.

Photographs of the jewellery have been issued by South Yorkshire Police in the hope of reuniting the items with their owner.

Do you recognise this jewellery?

It is believed they were stolen in a burglary in Rotherham.

Anyone who recognises the jewellery should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident 634 of February 3.

