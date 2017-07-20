South Yorkshire police promise spectator safety for Sheffield derby day and running event clash

South Yorkshire Police are confident two major sporting events clashing in Sheffield in September won't pose a risk to spectator safety.

The September 24 Championship derby between Wednesday and United at Hillsborough - the first match between the two sides in more than five years - will take place on the same day as the Sheffield 10k run, with a 1.15pm kickoff.

The policeman overseeing the match, Chief Superintendent Shaun Morley, was confident spectators of both events would be kept safe despite the clash.

“We have worked closely with the planning teams of both events, to ensure all of the appropriate security measures will be in place to keep everyone safe and to minimise disruption," Chief Supt Morley said.

“The planned route for the Sheffield 10k has been reviewed and we are entirely satisfied that there will be no significant disruption to any of the main routes used to access the football stadium.

"Plans have also been established, as they are with any public event held in South Yorkshire, to ensure extra high visibility resources will be in place to provide additional support and reassurance.

“Our main priority is to keep everyone safe and ensure the planned events are enjoyed by all those in attendance.”

The derby was originally pencilled in for 3pm on the previous day, and both clubs told The Star they weren't surprised it was moved in order to be shown live on Sky Sports.

A Sheffield Wednesday spokesman said: “Prior to publication of the Championship fixtures in June, we are sure supporters of both the Owls and the Blades anticipated that the first Steel City derby in five years would be selected for live television broadcast.

"Neither club nor the local police raised an objection and we are happy for the game to go ahead on Sunday, September 24."

“It is unsurprising that the first Sheffield derby in over five years has been selected for live Sky Sports coverage," a Sheffield United spokesman said.

"It is major game, not just in Sheffield but nationally and internationally.

"Supporters of both clubs would have expected a change to the original kick-off time when the fixture lists were published in June.”

Organisers of the running event have not responded to our requests for comment.