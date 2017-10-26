South Yorkshire Police officers could wear body cameras for interviews at crime scenes

Police officers could wear body cameras to interview suspects and witnesses at crime scenes to keep them on the frontline longer.

New Home Office regulations will allow officers to use body-worn cameras to save them time and free them up for other duties, under plans consulted on yesterday.

Officers can already use evidence captured by body cameras but the changes will mean that, for the first time, they can be used for suspect interviews away from police stations.

It follows joint work between the Home Office and police service to help maximise the time spent on the frontline by officers and reduce unnecessary trips to and from police stations.

Minister for Policing and the Fire Service, Nick Hurd said: "Having met officers across England and Wales, I’ve seen how technology is bringing 21st century solutions to age-old policing problems.

"I want our police officers to have access to the best possible equipment, and to be able to use it to bring greater efficiency to frontline policing.

"We will keep looking for ways to save time and work more effectively, and we will do everything we can to support forces as they adapt for the future."

By the end of this year 60,000 body-worn video cameras will have been deployed by police forces across England and Wales.